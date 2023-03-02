Mets takeaways from Wednesday’s game against Braves, including two Brett Baty hits and Bryce Montes de Oca reaching 102 mph

Brett Baty / Jim Rassol – USA TODAY Sports

The Mets lost to the Atlanta Braves, 6-2, on Thursday afternoon as their spring training slate continued.

Here are the takeaways…

– Carlos Carrasco breezed through a perfect first inning, needing just eight pitches to get three fly outs. Things didn’t come as easily in the second, with the right-hander issuing a leadoff walk to Kevin Pillar before serving up a two-run homer to Eli White.

Overall, Carrasco allowed two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out one in two innings. He threw 30 pitches (21 strikes).

– Bryce Montes de Oca, battling for one of the final spots in the bullpen, worked around two walks in a scoreless inning where his stuff was electric. His outs? A 99 mph fastball for strike three looking, a 101 mph fastball for strike three looking, and a 102 mph fastball to induce a ground out.

– Eduardo Escobar, who might be asked to play some left field for Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic, got a taste of left when he was moved there in the fifth inning. Brett Baty replaced Escobar at third base.

– Baty grounded a sharp single through the right side of the infield in his second at-bat and roped a single to right field in his third and final at-bat. He went 2-for-3 overall and is batting .500 this spring.

– Ronny Mauricio flew out to left field in his only at-bat.

– Mark Vientos got the start at first base and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

– Drew Smith allowed a run with an asterisk attached to it in his inning of work. After a leadoff walk to Yolmer Sanchez, Smith struck out Forrest Wall looking. On the called strike three, the Mets had Sanchez nailed at second base on a stolen base attempt, but Omar Narvaez made a poor throw that sailed into center field, allowing Wall to advance to third base and score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Vaughn Grissom.

– Jose Butto, who is expected to open the season in the rotation for Triple-A Syracuse, had a solid outing. He allowed one run on two hits while walking none and striking out three in 2.0 frames.

Story continues

Highlights



What’s next

The Mets host the Washington Nationals on Friday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.