Mets takeaways from Wednesday’s 8-3 loss against Nationals, including Tylor Megill’s rough outing

Tylor Megill’s rough outing ultimately led to an 8-3 loss for the Mets. Here are the takeaways…

– The Mets got the party started in the top of the first. Brandon Nimmo led off the game with a double and later scored on a throwing error by Maikel Franco on a Starling Marte single. Pete Alonso then stepped up and ripped his eighth homer of the year, scoring Marte and giving the Mets a 3-0 lead in the opening frame.

– Megill toed the mound with a three-run lead before throwing a pitch. The 26-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Mets sporting a 2.43 ERA entering the night. Previous performances would say that three runs may be enough over the course of a full outing for Megill, however, that wasn’t the case on Wednesday. He surrendered a two-run homer to Juan Soto and then a parade of extra base hits allowing three more to score in the bottom of the first. The Nationals would put up five runs to answer in the bottom of the first to give them a 5-3 lead.

– Buck Showalter decided to stick with Megill after his rough first inning and it did not pay off. The right-hander let up three more runs on a homer by Nelson Cruz to extend the Nats lead to 8-3. Megill was then removed from the game after allowing eight earned runs through 1.1 innings. Not exactly helpful for the ERA.

– The Mets offense went quiet for the rest of the game. Aaron Sanchez and the Nationals bullpen kept them at bay shutting them out after the first inning. For what it’s worth, the Mets bullpen also shut down the Nats offense after Megill left the game, including three scoreless innings from Stephen Nogosek, who made his 2022 debut. The final score would be 8-3 Nationals.

– After going 2-for-4 with a homer on Wednesday, Alonso owns a 1.400 OPS and is hitting .433 (13-for-30) in his last eight games. In his last 13, he’s slashing .333/.367/.688.

– With his three-hit night, Nimmo bumped his on-base percentage to .402, which entering Wednesday would have been the eighth-best mark in baseball.

The Mets continue conclude three-game set against the Nationals as Taijuan Walker takes the mound against Joan Adon on Thursday at 1:05 p.m.