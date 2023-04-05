Mets takeaways from Wednesday’s 7-6 loss to the Brewers, including David Peterson’s command issues

/ Apr 5, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher David Peterson (23) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

The Mets fell to Milwaukee 7-6 on a walk-off home run on Wednesday afternoon, as the Brewers completed a three-game sweep.

Here are some key takeaways…

– The Mets gave David Peterson some early run support, scoring once in the first inning on an RBI double by Francisco Lindor off of Corbin Burnes. Starling Marte, who stole his third base of the season, came around to score.

But Peterson could not hold on to that early lead in what ended up being a very uneven outing for the lefty. After a quick first inning, Peterson ran into trouble in the second, allowing an RBI double to Jesse Winker and then the big blow, a three-run homer by Joey Wiemer to give Milwaukee a 4-1 lead.

Peterson’s command was erratic throughout the game, but he hung around until walking the leadoff hitter in the fifth inning, and his day ended there. Drew Smith allowed the inherited runner to score, closing Peterson’s line at 4.0 innings, five earned runs on five hits, five strikeouts and five walks.

– Lindor came into Wednesday hitting just .111 on the season, but he came through with RBI hits in each of his first two at-bats. His second RBI hit cut the Milwaukee lead to two runs, and Pete Alonso then erased that deficit completely by crushing his second homer of the season, this one a bullet to right field, tying the game at 4-4.

Lindor doubled again in the fifth, and Alonso once again followed it up with another two-run homer, his second of the game. This one, a line drive to left center, gave the Mets a 6-4 lead. Lindor went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Alonso went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI.

– The Mets chased Burnes out of the game after 4.1 innings, as he allowed six earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Through two starts, Burnes owns a 9.64 ERA.

– The game stayed tied at 6-6 into the ninth inning, and with Adam Ottavino on the mound, Garrett Mitchell pulled a walk-off solo home run to right, giving the Brewers the sweep.

– Something to watch: catcher Omar Narvaez was removed from the game after flying out in the top of the ninth inning. He was replaced by Tomas Nido behind the plate.

The Mets have their home opener on Thursday, with first pitch against the Miami Marlins set for 1:10 p.m. Coverage on SNY begins at 11:30 a.m.

Tylor Megill will face fellow righty Edward Cabrera.