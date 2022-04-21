Mets takeaways from Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to Giants, including Chris Bassitt’s early struggles

Chris Bassitt pitching followthrough Mets home uniform

The Mets fell behind early and couldn’t come back in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.

Here are five things to know from Wednesday’s game

1. After two strong outings, Chris Bassitt had his first rough start as a Met. The Giants jumped on him right away in the first, with three straight RBI hits from Joc Pederson, Brandon Crawford, and Wilmer Flores to make it a 3-0 game. In the second, Brandon Belt blasted a hanging breaking ball for solo home run to right to make it 4-0, as Bassitt just didn’t have his best stuff.

The right-hander allowed a fifth run in the fourth inning on a Mike Yastrzemski RBI single, but much like Tylor Megill on Tuesday, Bassitt battled through the rough start to give the Mets a solid six innings of work, allowing five earned on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

2. Carlos Rodon simply overpowered Mets hitters. Featuring a high-90s fastball and a nasty slider, Rodon kept the Mets off the scoreboard for five innings, allowing just three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Through three starts this season, the 29-year-old lefty now owns a 1.06 ERA

3. The Mets finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning. After a Luis Guillorme walk and a Brandon Nimmo single, Starling Marte blooped an RBI single to right-center to make it a 5-1 game. But with the Mets building momentum and runners and the corners with two outs and Francisco Lindor at the plate, Marte was caught stealing trying to nab second, ending the inning with an ill-advised decision.

4. Eduardo Escobar continues to be an on-base machine. In his first at-bat, Escobar hit his league-leading seventh double of the season. He walked his next time up and ended up going 2-for-3 with a walk. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso ended up with a three-hit night, with both players getting on base in the eighth.

Making his return to the lineup after a stint on the COVID IL, Mark Canha came through with a clutch RBI single off of Tyler Rogers in the eighth, scoring Alonso and making it a 5-2 game and getting the tying run to the batter’s box. Pinch-hitter Dom Smith looked like he was about to drive in two more runs, but Wilmer Flores made a leaping grab at third base to end the threat.

5. Down three runs in the bottom of the ninth, James McCann (who went hitless and is now hitting .120 this season) walked to get the inning started and Marte reached on a fielder’s choice (initially ruled out on a double play but overturned by replay), but Lindor went down on strikes to end the game.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets and Giants close out their four-game series with an afternoon matchup at Citi Field on Thursday, with first pitch on SNY set for 1:10 p.m.

Carlos Carrasco, coming off his best start as a Met, will take the ball against righty Anthony DeSclafani.