Mets takeaways from Tuesday’s win over Phillies, including another tremendous Tylor Megill start

Tylor Megill striding in DC Opening Day 2022

The Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Tuesday night to improve to 4-2 on the young season.

Five things to know from Tuesday’s win…

1. Tylor Megill and Zack Wheeler were locked in a pitching duel early, with a J.T. Realmuto first-inning double serving as the only hit between the two sides through the first three innings. The Mets loaded the bases in the first inning after a pair of hit batters, but a Robinson Cano strikeout ended the early threat.

2. Wheeler, making his first start of the season after shoulder soreness hampered him in spring training, held the Mets scoreless through four, but he stayed in for the fifth inning, when Brandon Nimmo tagged him for a solo home run to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. That ended Wheeler’s night as he allowed that one earned run over 4.1 innings, throwing 65 pitches.

3. Coming off five scoreless innings in his Opening Day start, Megill was outstanding once again on Tuesday. Megill pitched into the sixth, but after allowing a leadoff single to Johan Camargo and a sac bunt to move him into scoring position, the right-hander’s night came to a close. Buck Showalter went to Chasen Shreve to deal with the lefties at the top of the Phillies lineup, and he retired Kyle Schwarber and Realmuto in order to end the inning.

With a final line of 5.1 innings, three hits, five strikeouts and no walks, Megill has now started his season with 10.1 scoreless innings, allowing just six hits while striking out 11 with no walks.

4. Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor combined to bring home the Mets’ second run of the game in the top of the eighth. After Marte reached on a fielder’s choice, he stole his first base of the season and then came around to score on a Lindor single up the middle.

5. A night after the Mets’ bullpen couldn’t hold on to a four-run lead, they did a great job holding the Phillies down on Tuesday. Shreve and Drew Smith had scoreless outings to pave the way for Edwin Diaz in the ninth. With a 2-0 lead, Diaz — making his return from the bereavement list — allowed a couple of runners to reach, but he struck out Rhys Hoskins to end the game.

The Mets and Phillies close out their three-game set with a Wednesday matinee. Max Scherzer will take the ball for the Mets against Aaron Nola, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. with coverage on SNY beginning at 12:30 p.m.