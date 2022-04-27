Mets takeaways from Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Cardinals, including Chris Bassitt’s dazzling night

Chris Bassitt pitching road greys Cardinals

Coming off of Monday night’s dramatic win, the Mets took care of business again on Tuesday, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0.

Here are five things to know …

1. Chris Bassitt had to battle through six innings his last time out, but he looked much more comfortable on the mound this time around. He dealt with some runners on base in the early innings, but he held the Cardinals to just two hits through the first four frames, mixing in his slow breaking ball with a 94 mph heater to keep the Cardinals off balance.

Bassitt once again went six innings for the Mets, but he seemed to get better as he went along in this one, finishing with just two hits allowed, six strikeouts and three walks in six shutout frames. Through four starts this season, Bassitt’s ERA now stands at 2.25.

2. Jordan Hicks kept the Mets quiet for the first two innings, but a Dominic Smith comebacker appeared to hit him in the right forearm. He got out of the inning, but it appeared to bother him in the third. Jeff McNeil hit a hustle double to lead off the inning, the Mets first hit of the night. James McCann immediately followed that up with a double to center just out of Harrison Bader’s reach.

And after a walk to Brandon Nimmo and another meeting with the coaches and trainers, Hicks’ night came to an end. The right-hander went two innings and left with two runners on. Andre Pallante came in and allowed an RBI single to Starling Marte, but he limited the damage there. The Mets led 2-0 through two and a half innings, with Hicks now out of the game.

3. McCann had three hits on the night. It’s no secret that McCann has struggled at the plate in the early going this year, but with a home run on Friday night in Arizona and a multi-hit night on Tuesday, perhaps the tide is starting to turn.

Marte also had a multi-hit game, his fifth of the season.

4. In the top of the eighth inning, Pete Alonso was hit by a Kodi Whitley pitch in the helmet. Alonso and Buck Showalter were both angered by the hit, and the Mets came to the top step of the dugout, but cooler heads prevailed. It was the second time this season Alonso has been hit in the helmet, and he was the 17th Mets hitter to be hit by a pitch in 19 games.

In the top of the ninth, Marte was hit in the elbow, but it was with the bases loaded, which would seem to make it accidental as it forced in the Mets’ third-run of the game.

5. Following Bassitt, Drew Smith pitched a scoreless seventh inning, and Adam Ottavino followed suit in the eighth. With a three-run lead in the ninth, Edwin Diaz came in and walked the leadoff man Dylan Carlson, but he managed to shut the door for the save.

For the first time in franchise history, the Mets have won their first six series of the season.

The Mets and Cardinals finish up their three-game series on Wednesday, with Carlos Carrasco facing former Met Steven Matz. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. on SNY and the SNY App.