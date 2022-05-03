Mets takeaways from Tuesday’s 3-0 game two win over Braves, including Carlos Carrasco’s eight shutout innings

Carlos Carrasco pitching home uniform vs. Braves

The Mets swept Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, winning game two by a final score of 3-0.

Here are five things to know

1. Carlos Carrasco found himself in a couple of early jams but was able to dance out of trouble both times. After allowing a leadoff double in the first inning to Ronald Acuna Jr., Carrasco got out of the inning unscathed. Then, in the second, he allowed the first two hitters to reach on singles, but again he got out of the jam, thanks in part to a pair of strikeouts.

Carrasco settled in nicely over the middle innings, but again allowed a leadoff double in the sixth, this time to Matt Olson. Once again, the veteran right-hander worked around the baserunner beautifully, striking out Marcell Ozuna along the way as he retired the side.

In all, Carrasco went eight innings, allowing just six hits while constantly working around trouble. He struck out five and walked two, lowering his season ERA to 3.30. The Braves went 0-for-11 against Carrasco with runners in scoring position.

2. Coming off of his four-hit night against the Phillies on Sunday, Dom Smith put the Mets on scoreboard early. With two on and two outs in the first inning against Kyle Wright, Smith smacked a double into the left-field corner, scoring both runners to put the Mets up 2-0 early.

3. For the second time in five games, Pete Alonso went yard, blasting a solo shot in the sixth inning to make it a 3-0 game. Alonso’s homer was his fifth of the season, four of which have come while Alonso was serving as the Mets’ designated hitter.

4. As a team, the Mets weren’t very happy with the strike zone on Tuesday night, and they let home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs hear it. In the bottom of the sixth, after Smith went down looking, Max Scherzer started barking from the dugout and was ejected from the game.

5. With Edwin Diaz closing game one, Buck Showalter turned to Seth Lugo in the ninth for game two. Lugo allowed a single, but he got Travis Demeritte to roll into a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.

Story continues

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets and Braves wrap up their four-game series on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. on SNY and the SNY App.

Tylor Megill will get the start for the Mets against righty Ian Anderson.