Mets takeaways from Thursday’s 4-1 win over Nationals, including Taijuan Walker’s seven shutout innings

Taijuan Walker pitching in grey uniform camera behind home plate

The Mets won another series, taking two out of three from the Washington Nationals with Thursday’s 4-1 win.

Here are five things to know…

1. Coming off a rough outing his last time on the mound, Taijuan Walker looked like he had a difficult time getting loose over the first few innings, but he kept the Nationals scoreless through four, thanks in part to some horrific Nats baserunning in the fourth inning that ended in a pair of outs at third base.

Walker pitched to contact throughout the afternoon, needing just 85 pitches to get through seven scoreless frames. His day ended there, as he held the Nats without a run while allowing just three hits, striking out one and walking one. He never looked to get completely loose but still managed to go seven scoreless.

2. The Mets took advantage of Joan Adon’s wildness in the first inning. After he walked the bases loaded with two outs, Mark Canha capitalized with a two-run single blooped over shortstop. The Mets worked two more walks in the second inning, but a Starling Marte double play ended the threat.

There was more traffic on the bases in the fourth, and even with a double play ball mixed in, a Tomas Nido RBI single chased Adon from the game with the Mets up 3-0. Adon went just 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts, five walks, and a hit-by-pitch.

3. Following Walker’s seven outstanding innings, Seth Lugo pitched the eighth, needing just 11 pitches to retire the side in order with a pair of strikeouts. Even with the game no longer a save situation, the Mets turned to Edwin Diaz in the ninth. Diaz allowed a solo home run to Juan Soto with two outs, but he was able to close the door.

4. The Mets only had five hits as a team, but three of them came from Canha, whose third hit of the afternoon was a solo home run in the ninth inning to make it a 4-0 game. Brandon Nimmo and Nido had the other two hits, both singles.

5. Nimmo extended his on-base streak to 23 games, going 1-for-2 with a single and two walks.

Story continues

What’s next

The Mets return home to Citi Field to start a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, starting on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY and the SNY App.

Max Scherzer will face lefty Marco Gonzalez.