Mets takeaways from Sunday’s loss to Marlins, including more Carlos Carrasco struggles

Apr 9, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) reacts during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets couldn’t finish off the sweep, falling to the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

Here are some key takeaways…

– Carlos Carrasco‘s day got off to a rough start, with the Marlins jumping on him for three runs in the first inning. After allowing a single and a walk, Carrasco had Bryan De La Cruz down 0-2 in the count, but he hung a slider and De La Cruz didn’t miss, slamming a three-run homer over the left-field fence.

The right-hander posted three straight scoreless innings, but he got into more trouble in the fifth. After a Jazz Chisholm Jr. RBI single to left, Garrett Cooper hit his third homer of the season against the Mets, a two-run shot that made it 6-1 Marlins.

Carrasco lasted 4.2 innings, allowing six earned runs on six hits, striking out just one hitter and walking three. His fastball velocity averaged out around 91 MPH, and his season ERA is now 11.42.

– Francisco Alvarez got his first start of the season and second career big league start behind the plate. In his first at-bat, Alvarez capitalized on having two runners in scoring position, dunking a single into right for his first RBI of the season and scoring the Mets’ first run of the game.

– With the Mets trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Starling Marte stole third base, but his head-first slide took him right into the left knee of Jean Segura. Marte stayed down for a few moments before being checked out by trainers and Buck Showalter.

Marte initially stayed in the game as a base-runner, but he came out of the game after the inning ended, with the team later announcing Marte suffered a neck strain and is considered day-to-day.

– Pete Alonso was kept in the ballpark, but he did have an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning, driving in his 11th run of the season.

– Stephen Nogosek gave the Mets some needed outs coming out of the bullpen. Taking over in the fifth inning, the righty recorded 10 outs, throwing 52 pitches.

What’s next

The Mets start at three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Citi Field. First pitch on SNY is set for 7:10 p.m.

Max Scherzer will face Yu Darvish.