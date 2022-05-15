Mets takeaways from Sunday’s 8-7 loss to Mariners, including a ninth-inning comeback falling short

Mets Carlos Carrasco pitching home unis against Mariners

Despite a two-run ninth inning, the Mets pitching was largely ineffective, as the team fell to the Seattle Mariners, 8-7, Sunday afternoon in Queens. The loss also marked the first series that the Mets did not win or split this season.

Here are the takeaways…

–Francisco Lindor got to Robbie Ray early, launching a two-out fastball to the second deck in left field. It’s his second home run this season batting from the right side, and his third straight game with an RBI in the first inning.

–Carlos Carrasco began the game with two easy innings, helped out by some poor Mariners baserunning. In the third, however, Carrasco pitched into some trouble after giving up a leadoff double. A single put the Mariners on first and third with no one out, but Carrasco incited a double play to get two outs, but Seattle scored the tying run on the ground ball.

The fourth inning is where the wheels fell off the wagon for Carrasco. After giving up back-to-back singles, he walked the bases loaded. Mike Ford hit a sharp single to right field to score two, and then Abraham Toro drove in another run with a sac fly to put the Mariners up 4-1.

–Starling Marte continued to heat up as he hit a two-out double down the left field line in the third with Tomas Nido on first, which is why he didn’t score. Unfortunately for the Mets, Lindor struck out to end the threat.

-The Mets would bounce back after Carrasco’s tough fourth inning. Following a Pete Alonso single and Mark Canha walk, JD Davis hit a triple down the right field line to cut the Mariners lead to 4-3. Following an Eduardo Escobar walk, Jeff McNeil flied out and Nido struck out. However, Brandon Nimmo gave the Mets back the lead with a stand up triple.

-Carrasco came out to start the fifth, but would not finish. After getting a fly out to start, Ty France hit a double to chase Carrasco. Chasen Shreve came in to get the Mets out of the inning. All game, Carrasco’s fastball was up and his offspeed stuff had a lot of plate, which led to eight Mariners hits. Carrasco’s final line was 4.1 innings (on 77 pitches), four earned runs, one walk, and just two strikeouts.

-The Mets bullpen, asked to carry a big load after Carrasco’s short start, let the game slip away with an ineffective outing. A sixth-inning solo home run by Julio Rodriguez off of Shreve to tied the game at five, and Drew Smith gave up a two-run shot to Cal Raleigh. Joely Rodriguez came on in the seventh and gave up an RBI single to let the Mariners build an 8-5 lead.

Colin Holderman, who was called up after Tylor Megill was placed on the IL, had a very effective first outing. Giving up two hits and striking out one in his inning of work. He was the only Mets pitcher to not give up a run.

-The Mets offense didn’t fair much better after their four-run fourth inning. The team did not get another hit after that inning until the ninth where the Mets mounted a comeback. Escobar tripled — the team’s third of the day — with one out in the ninth and McNeil drove him home on a single to cut the lead to 8-6. Patrick Mazeika, who came in for Nido earlier in the game, singled up the middle to bring up Nimmo.

Nimmo would score McNeil on a double to cut the lead further to 8-7. With Mazeika on third, and Nimmo on second, Marte struck out. Lindor was walked intentionally to pitch to Alonso. On a 3-2 pitch, Alonso could not hold up his swing on a slider and was called out by the first-base umpire.

What’s next

The Mets start a four-game series against the Cardinals on Monday at 7:05 p.m. The Mets have yet to reveal who will pitch, but the team will go up against Miles Mikolas.