Mets takeaways from Saturday’s 6-2 spring training win over Nationals, including Dominic Smith’s hot start at plate

Dominic Smith cropped 3/19/22

The Mets started their first game of spring training with a bang at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla., where they earned a 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals.

Five things to know from Saturday’s game

1. Luis Guillorme, Dominic Smith and Nick Plummer hit first-inning home runs that served a tone-setter for the Mets’ eight-hit evening.

Guillorme slapped an opposite-field solo shot down the left-field line that put New York up 1-0.

After a J.D. Davis strikeout swinging, Smith joined the fun with an opposite-field fly ball that cleared the wall in left and doubled the Mets’ lead to 2-0 just three batters into the game.

Following a Daniel Palka groundout and Tomas Nido single, the left-handed-hitting Plummer’s two-out piece also like Guillorme’s went the opposite way and down the line, putting New York up 4-0.

2. The Mets tagged Josiah Gray, a right-handed pitcher and the Nationals’ starter, whom Washington acquired in a July 30 trade last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.

Gray pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on as-many hits. He bounced back for the first two Mets of his second inning, including a Khalil Lee groundout and Jake Mangum strikeout looking before getting pulled.

3. Smith added to his first-inning long ball two frames later when he ripped a line drive down the right-field line past the diving Nationals first baseman, Josh Bell, and legged out an RBI triple. Davis, who led off the third inning by getting hit with a pitch, scored from first base and padded New York’s 5-0 cushion.

4. Smith, who took Scherzer yard twice in Wednesday’s simulated game, ultimately stayed hot Saturday with a 2-for-3 line at the plate and two RBI. A fifth-inning strikeout swinging capped the night for Smith, who defensively played first base.

4. Guillorme, meanwhile, added a third hit in the sixth inning he looped his two-out RBI single into left field, scoring Matt Reynolds from second base. Guillorme, who played shortstop, registered a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with two RBI.

Story continues

5. Josh Walker started for the Mets and turned in a three-inning, one-hit outing. He fanned two and walked a pair before giving way to the Mets’ bullpen.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY. LHP David Peterson gets the ball at the Mets’ Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla.