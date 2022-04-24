Mets takeaways from Saturday’s 5-2 loss to D-backs, including nothing much offensively

Starling Marte with a frown walking back to dugout

After taking Game 1 against the Diamondbacks on Friday night in extra innings, the Mets couldn’t muster enough offense on Saturday night, falling to Arizona, 5-2.

– Due to a doubleheader earlier in the week, the Mets were forced to go with a bullpen game, which meant that Trevor Williams made his first start of the season. But from the beginning, Williams looked shaky, giving up two singles in the first inning before a potential double play ball was dropped by Pete Alonso that scored the game’s first run.

It didn’t get much better for Williams in the second after four straight singles after the first out plated a second run. Ketel Marte’s RBI groundout scored the third run of the game and the Mets were quickly down 3-0.

Williams finished his night by giving up a double to Christian Walker to start the third inning before giving way to Sean Reid-Foley. Williams pitched 2.0 innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits.

– After allowing his inherited runner to score in the third inning, Reid-Foley settled down and pitched 2.2 clean innings of two-hit ball before exiting with a leg injury in the fifth. With Seth Beer at first base and Pavin Smith at the plate, Smith lined one off of Beer who couldn’t get out of the way, but as Reid-Foley ran towards first base he pulled up and started limping. The team announced that Reid-Foley left with leg cramps.

– New York finally got something going against starting pitcher Humberto Castellanos in the fifth inning when Dom Smith doubled down the right field line to start the inning. After a Robinson Cano groundout moved him over to third, Jeff McNeil hit a ball in almost the exact same spot as Smith and legged it out for an RBI triple.

A batter later, Tomas Nido beat out an infield single to score McNeil and cut the Diamondbacks’ lead in half.

– Able to stay away from their top relievers, the Mets’ bullpen actually pitched very well in relief of Williams. Adam Ottavino tossed 1.1 innings, giving up a run on two hits while striking out three; Joely Rodriguez pitched a scoreless seventh inning; and Adonis Medina, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse prior to the game for more relief depth, made his Mets debut and was rather impressive, striking out the side in the eighth.

The Mets finish their three-game series in Arizona with a Sunday afternoon rubber-game against the Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m.