Mets takeaways from Saturday’s 5-0 win over Nationals, including Pete Alonso’s first career grand slam

Mets Pete Alonso hitting grand slam against Nationals 4/9/22

The Mets shut out the Washington Nationals, 5-0, to start the season 3-0 for the first time in 10 years.

Manager Buck Showalter shook up the lineup a bit on Saturday by starting Dom Smith for the first time this season. Smith played first base and batted sixth while Pete Alonso hit fourth and was batting in the DH spot. Luis Guillorme got his first start, manning third base and hitting eighth, and Travis Jankowski started in left field and batted seventh.

After being hit in the face with a pitch last night, Francisco Lindor remained in the lineup hitting third.

Here are the takeaways…

–Chris Bassitt made his first Mets start and dominated the majority of his outing. After having some early command issues, the former Oakland A settled down allowing just two hits, neither leaving the infield, and one walk while striking out seven through four innings. Even when the Nats would try and get anything started, Bassitt would get a timely double play or strikeout to end a threat.

Bassitt’s final line read six innings pitched, three hits allowed, one walk and eight strike outs.

– On the other side, Joan Adon had the Mets hitters off balance and unable to get a timely hit. The Nationals defense behind him also helped keep the Mets off the board, especially in the top of the third inning when Victor Robles made an over-the-head catch to rob Alonso of a double and an RBI.

It should be noted that Adon hit Starling Marte, albeit with a slow breaking ball, in the rear-end. Marte was the fifth Mets batter to be hit by Nationals pitching in three games. But aside from Showalter scowling, Marte took his base with no incident.

-The Mets would finally break through in the fifth inning when Adon’s control became shaky, walking Lindor and Marte to load the bases for Alonso. The two-time Home Run Derby winner launched a 2-1 fastball to the moon and over the left field wall. to give the Mets a 4-0 lead. This was Alonso’s first career grand slam and it chased Adon.

-Smith, Jankowski and Guillorme went a combined 3-for-10 in their first starts of the season. Jankowski had a really good day, going 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and a walk while Dom got his first hit of the season, but also struck out twice. Guillorme worked a walk in this game but struck out once and left four on base.

–Brandon Nimmo showed off his dangerous speed in the top of the ninth. After pulling a ball between the shift and stretching a single into a double, he advanced to third on a Marte sac fly and then scored the Mets’ fifth run on a wild pitch. Nimmo finished 2-for-4 with a walk.

– Drew Smith and Joely Rodriguez pitched clean innings to get to Adam Ottavino, who was chosen to close the game (though it wasn’t a save opportunity) as Edwin Diaz was placed on the bereavement list Saturday. The bullpen pitched three innings, gave up one hit and zero walks.

– The Mets had seven hits in total, with the bulk of those coming from the bottom of the order. The heart of the order–Marte, Lindor, Alonso–went a combined 2-for-12 with Lindor getting a double and walking twice on the day. The only other hit, of course, was Alonso’s grand slam. Tonight, though, the Mets’ pitchers didn’t need the offense.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets complete the four-game series against the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. on SNY.

Mets will have Carlos Carrasco go for the sweep against Erick Fedde.