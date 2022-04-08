Mets takeaways from Opening Day win over Nationals, including Tylor Megill’s excellent start

Tylor Megill follow-through grey uniform Opening Day

Following a rain delay of one hour and 16 minutes, the Mets started their 2022 season with a win, defeating the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Thursday night.

Here are some key takeaways …

– Tylor Megill certainly seemed ready for the moment to get things started, painting a 99 mph fastball to strikeout Cesar Hernandez for the first out of the game. In the third, the Nats put runners on the corners with one out, but Megill was fearless, blowing a 98 mph fastball past Juan Soto for a strikeout before getting a grounder to second to get out of the threat.

Megill pitched five innings in his first career Opening Day start, looking completely comfortable in the spotlight. With his fastball hitting 99 mph while also showing off a nasty breaking ball, Megill allowed just three hits while striking out six Nats without a walk. Considering that he didn’t know for sure he was going to start until Wednesday, Megill gave the Mets everything they could have hoped for from their Opening Day starter.

– The Mets nearly struck first in the top of the fourth. With Pete Alonso on first and two outs, Eduardo Escobar drove a ball one hop and off the wall in left center. Alonso came rumbling around third base, appearing to lose his balance slightly, and he was out at the plate on a great relay throw home. Buck Showalter challenged the call, as Alonso may have gotten his right hand in before the tag, but the call was upheld.

But the Mets built another rally in the fifth, loading the bases with nobody out as Robinson Cano dropped a bunt single to get things started. Patrick Corbin then hit James McCann in the back foot to give the Mets their first run of the season. A Starling Marte fielder’s choice made it a 2-0 lead, before a J.D. Davis double-play ball ended the inning.

– The newcomers to the Mets’ lineup made an impact. Marte singled in the first and forced home the second run, Escobar drove a double to the gap, and Mark Canha came up clutch with a two-out, RBI single in the sixth inning to make it a 3-0 game. That was followed up by a Jeff McNeil RBI hit to make it a four-run lead.

– Trevor May was the first Met out of the bullpen, and he was greeted immediately by a long solo homer to right from Soto, but he got out of the inning without any more than that. Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out a pair, and Seth Lugo tossed a scoreless eighth. In the ninth, Edwin Diaz struck out a batter and didn’t allow a hit while dialing his fastball up to 101 mph, preserving the victory.

– In the top of the ninth, Alonso was hit by a pitch that looked to glance off the C-flap of his helmet. It was the third Mets’ hit batter of the game, and Alonso was clearly hot after the pitch, so Showalter opted to take him out of the game rather then letting things progress further.

– Every Mets starter outside of McCann recorded at least one hit, with Alonso, Cano, Canha, and McNeil posting multi-hit nights.

What’s next

The Mets and Nationals play the second game of their series on Friday at 7:05 p.m., with Max Scherzer taking on fellow right-hander Josiah Gray.