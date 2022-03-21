Mets takeaways from Monday’s game against Marlins, including Max Scherzer’s spring debut

Max Scherzer about to deliver pitch spring training 2022 on road

Mets RHP Max Scherzer made his spring training debut during Monday’s game against the Marlins in Jupiter, Fla.

Here are the takeaways from the game…

– After allowing a run in the first inning (on a bunt single, stolen base, and bloop single), Scherzer didn’t allow much else, retiring nine batters in a row at one point against a lineup made up mostly of Marlins regulars. Overall, Scherzer allowed one run on three hits while walking none and striking out five in 5.0 innings. He threw 72 pitches.

– The Mets’ lineup consisted of one player (Dominic Smith) expected to be a regular in 2022. Aside from Smith, the lineup featured three likely bench players (J.D. Davis, Luis Guillorme, and Tomas Nido), and five players who have close to no shot at making the Opening Day roster. Guillorme and Jake Mangum had the only two Mets hits as they were shut out, 3-0.

– After Scherzer’s day was done, RHP prospect Jose Butto allowed two unearned runs on one hit, while walking two and striking out two in 1.2 innings.

– Prospects Mark Vientos (0-for-3), Brett Baty (0-for-1), and Ronny Mauricio (0-for-1) all had quiet days at the plate.

Highlights

Next up

Watch live on SNY Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. as Jacob deGrom and the Mets host the Houston Astros.