Mets takeaways from Monday’s 8-6 win at Dodgers, including two resilient innings

Apr 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and third baseman Brett Baty (22) following the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets came back three separate times, including a pair of three-run innings, for an 8-6 win at the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener.

Five things to know from Monday’s game

1. LHP David Peterson struggled, surrendering six runs on seven hits — three home runs, two of which were by Freddie Freeman — in six innings. Particularly disappointing for Peterson, who threw 61 strikes on 94 pitches, was his inability to pitch with a lead or tie — he coughed up a 5-3 lead by allowing a two-run homer to Freeman, his second, after getting the fifth inning’s initial two outs. A frame later, with a chance to limit the damage at 5-5, Peterson’s one-out solo shot to Max Muncy put the Dodgers up 6-5. The Mets responded with a three-run seventh inning, but Peterson’s fourth start of the season was an uninspiring one.

2. Conversely, when the Mets needed a big hit, SS Francisco Lindor and 1B Pete Alonso rose to the occasion and put the exclamation point on a game-changing frame. After C Tomas Nido, CF Brandon Nimmo and RF Starling Marte loaded the bases with a trio of singles, Phil Bickford replaced fellow reliever Alex Vesia but balked to score Nido and bring the Mets back to a 6-6 tie.

Lindor did his job on the ensuing pitch, rolling over for a 3-1 putout, but not before he scored Nimmo — Lindor’s 17th RBI this season — and advanced Marte from second to third as the Mets retook the lead at 7-6. Alonso cleaned up with Marte, ripping an RBI single — Alonso’s third hit of the night — through the left side and pushing the Mets ahead 8-6.

3. Before Peterson gave up the aforementioned lead, the Mets rallied in the fourth inning as the trio of 2B Jeff McNeil, DH Daniel Vogelbach and 3B Brett Baty fueled the three-run frame. Namely, Baty — the Mets called him up from Triple-A Syracuse before the game — made his season debut count as he padded the 5-3 lead on a two-out RBI single that scored McNeil.

Previously, Vogelbach’s 4-3 putout was enough to scratch across Alonso and McNeil’s opposite-field single to left brought in Lindor. Like the seventh inning, the fourth showed that the Mets refused to go away despite the Dodgers capturing leads.

4. Along those lines, Vogelbach’s first home run of the season — a two-run, opposite-field blast that scored LF Mark Canha — provided an immediate answer to Freeman’s initial homer, which originally put the Dodgers up 1-0 in the first inning. Vogelbach salvaged a second inning that saw Alonso lead the Mets off with a single but get wiped away as McNeil grounded into a 4-6-3 double play before Canha’s two-out single.

5. Manager Buck Showalter played his cards right as he navigated the bullpen for the final three innings, including RHP Drew Smith‘s eighth-inning entry to record the last out. After LHP Brooks Raley‘s 1-2-3 seventh, the eighth saw him work into and out of trouble — Freeman singled, J.D. Martinez struck out and James Outman just missed leaving the yard on a ground-rule double before Muncy’s pop up. Showalter pulled Raley for Smith to face Miguel Vargas, who struck out swinging and stranded the Dodgers’ game-tying runs on second and third. RHP Adam Ottavino entered for the ninth inning and earned his second save of the early season after a 1-2-3 frame, highlighted by Nimmo’s catch running into the left-center wall for the second out.

What’s next

The Mets (11-6) and Dodgers (8-9) continue their three-game series in Los Angeles.

RHP Tylor Megill and LHP Clayton Kershaw are the probable pitchers for Tuesday’s 10:10 p.m. start.