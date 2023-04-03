Mets takeaways from Monday’s 10-0 loss to Brewers, including Carlos Carrasco’s rough start

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jesse Winker (33) hits an RBI single during the third inning of their game against the New York Mets Monday, April 3, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis / © MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mets started their second series of the season with a disastrous 10-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon.

Here are some key takeaways…

– Carlos Carrasco‘s 2023 season got off to an inauspicious start, as the veteran was called for a pitch clock violation before throwing his first pitch of the year. Later in the inning, Carrasco appeared to be having issues with his PitchCom device, which may have played a role.

– Carrasco held the Mets scoreless through the first two innings, but Mets foe Jesse Winker dunked an RBI single to left with two outs in the third to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead. The veteran right-hander, with his pitch count creeping up towards 80, then allowed a two-out, two-run homer to Brian Anderson in the fourth, extending the Milwaukee lead to three runs. His velocity was noticeably down in the inning, and the Brewers took advantage.

Carrasco came back out to start the fifth inning, but he walked the first two hitters he faced to end his afternoon. Tommy Hunter allowed both inherited runners to score, closing Carrasco’s line at four innings, five earned runs on four hits, four walks and four strikeouts. He also got called for two pitch clock violations.

– The Mets bullpen looked so strong in Miami, but Hunter got shelled in the fifth inning, allowing five earned runs of his own, including a grand slam from Brice Turang, the first homer of his major league career. By the end of the inning, the Brewers had blown things wide open at 10-0 with seven runs in the frame.

– Brewers starter Freddy Peralta started his day with a four-pitch walk to Brandon Nimmo, but he kept the Mets’ bats quiet after that. He struck out seven Mets in an 11-out span between the third and sixth innings, holding the Mets to just two hits — singles from Daniel Vogelbach and Luis Guillorme.

Peralta went six shutout innings, allowing just those two hits while striking out seven and walking three.

– With Eduardo Escobar in an early-season funk, Guillorme got the start at third base, hitting ninth. Guillorme ended up with a pair of hits and was strong with the glove as well. Then, to cap things off, Guillorme finished the game on the mound in the eighth inning, making his third career pitching appearance. He allowed a single, but gave the Mets a scoreless inning of work.

– Francisco Lindor reached base twice via walks, but he went hitless before coming out of the game in the bottom of the seventh. Lindor is hitting just .143 (2-for-14) to this point.

– Pete Alonso went 0-for-4 and left six runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the eighth when flying out on a very hittable fastball. Alonso is hitting just .167 to start the season.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets (3-2) and Brewers (3-1) play the middle game of their series on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. on SNY.

Max Scherzer makes his second start of the season against lefty Wade Miley.