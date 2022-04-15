Mets takeaways from home opening win against Diamondbacks, including Chris Bassitt’s brilliant start

Mets Chris Bassitt pitching home opener

The Mets completely dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-3, on Friday in the team’s home opener.

Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo reportedly tested positive for COVID early Friday and manager Buck Showalter had to put out a slightly different lineup than usual. Travis Jankowski and Jeff McNeil got the start in the outfield, and Robinson Cano started at second base.

Here are the takeaways…

– Chris Bassitt made his second start for the Mets and picked up where he left off in his first, by working in and out of trouble. After allowing a one-out double to Ketel Marte and a walk, Bassitt got the next two batters out. Bassitt wasn’t as efficient as he was in his first start, getting into a lot of 3-2 counts, but limited the amount of baserunners by getting a lot of fly balls. His only mistake was a sixth inning solo shot given up to Daulton Varsho.

Bassitt’s final line was 6 IP, two hits allowed, two walks, one earned run and six strikeouts on 98 pitches. in two starts as a Met, Bassitt has pitched 12 innings, struck out 14 and given up just one run.

– Pete Alonso had an effective day at the plate. While he didn’t actually get a hit, he drove in the Mets’ first two runs via sac fly. With those two RBI, Alonso stands alone atop the National League lead with 12. Alonso went 0-for-1 with a walk.

– The big Mets hits came via the longball. Cano launched his first homer of the season over the left center field fence to give the Mets a 3-0 lead in the fourth. He went 1-for-3 on the day. Francisco Lindor hit his second and third home runs of the season, with his two-run shot to right center field in the fifth and a solo shot in the eighth. Lindor finished the day going 2-for-3 with three RBI, two walks and a stolen base.

– Starling Marte launched his first home run as a Met when he hit a no-doubt three-run home run in the eighth inning. Marte finished 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs.

– Jankowski made the most out of his rare start. He went 3-for-4 on Friday and has gone on to start the season 6-for-9 in limited playing time.

– The Mets bullpen combination of Chasen Shreve and Drew Smith left Arizona hitless for two innings. Sean Reid-Foley had an iffy ninth inning, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks, but eventually got the third out to secure the Mets’ win.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets continue their first homestand of the season when they face the Diamondbacks again Saturday at 1:10 p.m., with coverage on SNY and the SNY app starting at 12:30 p.m.