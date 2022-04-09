Mets takeaways from Friday’s 7-3 win over Nationals, including Max Scherzer’s victorious debut

Max Scherzer Mets debut grey uniform chest up shot pitching

In Max Scherzer’s Mets debut, New York took care of business Friday at the Washington Nationals with a 7-3 win.

Here are some key takeaways …

– In his first game as a Met and his first game back in D.C., Scherzer started fast with a nine-pitch first inning, including a strikeout of Nelson Cruz. He hit Josh Bell to start the second, and Keibert Ruiz singled to make it first and third no outs. Yadiel Hernandez hit a sac fly to center to drive in the first run of the game, but Scherzer settled in, got out of the jam with a strikeout of Alcides Escobar.

The Nats got to Scherzer again in the fourth. Down in the count 1-2, Bell took advantage of a fastball that got too much of the plate. Scherzer was looking to get the pitch up in the zone, but he it ended up right down the heart of the plate, and Bell walloped it for a two-run shot to tie the game.

He had a couple of hiccups early, but Scherzer settled in to go six strong innings (retiring eight of his final nine hitters), allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out six and walking one. He threw 80 pitches on the night, 53 of which were strikes.

– Happy birthday, Jeff McNeil! In the top of the third, with the Mets trailing by a run, McNeil launched a solo home run off of Josiah Gray just inside the foul pole in right. McNeil, who turned 30 Friday, also homered on his birthday last season as well.

McNeil’s gotten off to a fast this season. After recording two hits in the opener, he followed that by going 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and a walk Friday.

– While it may have been a surprise to fans that Robinson Cano was in the lineup as the DH over Dominic Smith, Cano came up clutch in the fourth inning, lining a two-run single to right-center to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. Cano nearly scored the Mets’ fourth run of the game later in the inning, but he was thrown out at the plate by Dee Strange-Gordon.

– Brandon Nimmo returned to the lineup in a big way. With the game tied in the top of the fifth, Nimmo lined a triple to right, as he dove into third head first to get he inning started. Starling Marte followed with a double down the third-base line, and that would chase Gray from the ballgame.

Marte had a big night, going 2 for 5 with 3 RBI.

– After Nationals pitchers hit three Mets on Thursday, Steve Cishek came up and in and hit Francisco Lindor right around his jaw. Buck Showalter immediately took exception, and the Mets quickly poured out of the dugout as both benches cleared. There was plenty of jawing back and forth and some pushing and shoving, but no punches were thrown. Cishek was ejected, and Lindor was forced to leave the game.

The Mets later announced that X-rays on Lindor’s jaw came back negative, and Lindor passed concussion testing.

– Following Scherzer, the Mets went with Drew Smith in the seventh and Seth Lugo in the eighth, both of whom tossed scoreless innings of work.

– After Pete Alonso doubled to lead off the top of the ninth, the rain began to fall harder and the game officially went into a rain delay at 10:39 p.m. Play resumed at 11:17 p.m. and the Mets tacked on a final run in the ninth when McNeil’s RBI single scored Alonso.

The Mets and Nats go at it again on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. on SNY.

Chris Bassitt will make his Mets debut against fellow righty Joan Adon.