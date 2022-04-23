Mets takeaways from Friday’s 10-inning win over Diamondbacks, including aggressive baserunning and timely hitting

James McCann celebrating home run with Jeff McNeil in Arizona

The Mets started their six-game road trip with a 6-5 10-inning win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Here are some key takeaways …

– David Peterson and Zac Gallen were cruising early, with Gallen retiring the first nine in order. Peterson retired the first six hitters he faced, but he got into some trouble in the third, and a Pavin Smith leadoff double eventually led to the D-backs’ first run of the game, as he came in to score on a Cooper Hummel groundout.

Gallen, who was on a limited pitch count as he was making just his second start of the season, pitched well in his 5.0 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk on 79 pitches.

Peterson was outstanding, going 5.2 innings, allowing one earned on three hits. He struck out three and walked one, lowering his ERA to 0.64 on the season.

– The Mets’ first hit of the game finally came in the fourth inning, when Brandon Nimmo led things off with a hustle double into shallow left. Later in the inning, with runners on the corners and one out, Pete Alonso blooped one perfectly behind first base, scoring Nimmo and tying the game 1-1.

– More aggressive baserunning from Nimmo paid off in the sixth. After he singled off Oliver Perez to lead off the inning, Nimmo took a chance and went first-to-third on a bang-bang play at third base on Starling Marte‘s single. Marte advanced to second on the throw to give the Mets two runners in scoring position with nobody out.

Francisco Lindor cashed in with a sac fly to center to put the Mets up 2-1, and Alonso followed it with a broken-bat groundout to first, driving in his second run of the night to make it a 3-1 game.

– The Mets got more timely hitting in the seventh. With two outs and a runner on, James McCann came up with the big blow, absolutely launching a two-run homer to left, giving the Mets more breathing room at 5-1. McCann’s blast was his first homer of the season.

–Drew Smith got out a jam in the sixth with a big strikeout, and though Chasen Shreve allowed a run in the seventh, Trevor May was able to finish the inning without further damage. In the eighth, though, May got tagged for two runs as Christian Walker pulled a two-run homer just inside the foul pole to make it a 5-4 game.

With a one-run lead in the ninth, Edwin Diaz was able to get the first two batters in order, but Daulton Varsho launched a solo home run to tie the game 5-5, giving Diaz his first blown save of the season and sending the game to extra innings.

– With a runner on third and two outs in the 10th, Marte hit a bouncer to third and was initially called out, but the Mets challenged and the call was overturned, putting the Mets up 6-5 and keeping the inning alive.

Seth Lugo pitched the bottom of the 10th, and though he walked one hitter, he struck out two and got Walker to pop out to end the game.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets and D-backs continue their three-game set on Saturday, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m.

The Mets will have Trevor Williams start in a bullpen game, while righty Humberto Castellanos goes for Arizona.