Mets takeaways from 6-4 loss to Cardinals, including David Peterson’s first spring start

David Peterson facing front pitching in spring training

The Mets couldn’t handle the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park on Sunday, as they fell 6-4.

Takeaways From The Game

– David Peterson got the start in this one and it wasn’t the best of outings to start off his new campaign. In the first inning, he did well to strike out Nolan Arenado with runners on first and third and one out. However, Dylan Carlson (3-for-3) mashed a three-run homer on the next at-bat to give the Cards an early lead.

Peterson would end his day after three innings, allowing four earned on five hits – Paul Goldschmidt added a homer in the third – while striking out one and walking one.

– The Mets got on the board in the bottom of the second thanks to a couple pokes off the bat from Mark Canha and James McCann. It was the latter that drove in Pete Alonso, but Canha set it up with a bloop single to center field.

– After Peterson came Tylor Megill and he had the exact opposite outing. He was solid through three innings, allowing two hits and three walks but not giving up a run. He also struck out three.

– The prospects got the Mets back in this one. First, Daniel Palka almost tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, but he settled with a two-run double to make it 4-3. Then, Mark Vientos hit a solid single up the middle in the eighth to make it a 5-4 game.

– Miguel Castro had a good seventh inning, but Sean Reid-Foley and Joe Zanghi both allowed a run in the eighth and ninth respectively.

– The top of the Mets’ order from one through four couldn’t get a hit on the day, going 0-for-11 between Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Mets take on the Miami Marlins on the road Monday at 1:05 p.m.