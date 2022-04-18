Mets takeaways from 5-0 win over Diamondbacks, including Pete Alonso’s third homer of season

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor celebrate after HR

The Mets won the rubber game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Easter Sunday, 5-0, at Citi Field.

Takeaways from the game

1) David Peterson made his first start of the season in place for the injured Taijuan Walker, and continued to do what all Mets starters have this season: Issue quality innings. Peterson allowed just three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings, while striking out four.

2) Eduardo Escobar finally broke the 0-0 tie that lasted until the sixth inning, lacing a double to right field to score Pete Alonso. Then, J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI single, which was followed by a James McCann sac fly to help the Mets pull away a bit.

3) Alonso blew the doors open in the bottom of the seventh, crushing his third homer of the season to make it a 5-0 Mets lead.

4) The bullpen was solid once Peterson had to leave. Chasen Shreve went two perfect innings, not allowing a hit, while Drew Smith and Edwin Diaz locked things down in the eighth and ninth respectively.

5) Mets starters have a collective 1.07 ERA to start the season, which continues to get better and remain the best number in the league.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Mets welcome the San Francisco Giants for a four-game series at Citi Field with pitchers expected to be announced soon.