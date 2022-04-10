Mets takeaways from 4-2 loss to Nationals, including Francisco’s first home run of season

Francisco Lindor side profile in grey uniform hitting homer vs. Nats

The Mets were served their first loss of the season after a late-game breakdown to the Washington Nationals in a 4-2 defeat.

Takeaways from the game

1) Carlos Carrasco did exactly what the Mets wanted to see in his first start of the season. His control and stuff was sharp, especially his breaking balls. He let up a first inning homer to Nelson Cruz but that’s the only blemish on his day. He would go on to retire 15 straight Nats before his day was done. His final line was 5.2 innings, two hits, one earned run and five strikeouts.

2) Francisco Lindor belted his first home run of the season from the left side of the plate, smacking it over the right field fence off Erick Fedde to tie the game. Mark Canha had an RBI single right after him to take the lead. Speaking of Canha, he had three hits on the day and is now 7-for-10 to start the season.

3) An interesting call by Buck Showalter to leave Chasen Shreve in the game to start the bottom of the eighth inning. He seemed to want the lefty-on-lefty situation with Yadiel Hernandez at the dish, but he singled and knocked Shreve out. Then, despite Trevor May warming up the inning before, Trevor Williams came in to face Maikel Franco who also singled to put runners on the corners. A sacrifice bunt would tie things 2-2.

4) Pete Alonso had some dodgy defense in the eighth. Going back to that sacrifice, Alonso seemed to get it in time to get Dee Strange-Gordon out at the plate. However, his underhand toss was too late and too high. Then, needing a double play ball, Williams did just that as the ball found Alonso’s glove. But he almost threw it away with everyone safe to load the bases. He made up for it the next at-bat by throwing home to keep the game tied, but that’s not what we’re used to seeing from the slugging first baseman.

5) Cruz came through for the Nats with bases loaded and two outs in that shaky eighth inning, singling up the middle to collect his second and third RBI of the season and make it 4-2 Nats.

Story continues

Highlights

What’s Next

The Mets will travel to Philadelphia to face the Phillies with Taijuan Walker getting his first start of the season against Ranger Suarez.