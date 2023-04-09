Mets’ Starling Marte exits Sunday’s game vs. Marlins following head-first slide into third base

Mar 26, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) warms up prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at Clover Park. / Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

With the Mets trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday afternoon, Starling Marte stole third base, but his head-first slide took him right into the left knee of Jean Segura. Marte stayed down for a few moments before being checked out by trainers and Buck Showalter.

Marte stayed in the game as a base-runner, but was then removed from the game when the Mets took the field in the top of the second inning.

The veteran outfielder appeared to be trying to stretch out his neck both on the field and then in the dugout following the play.

Luis Guillorme came into the game to play second base, with Jeff McNeil moving out to right.