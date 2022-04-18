Mets series opener vs. Giants postponed to Tuesday doubleheader

Francisco Lindor in rain vs. Marlins

Due to inclement weather incoming, the Mets have postponed their series opener with the San Francisco Giants on Monday to a Tuesday doubleheader.

The first game will begin at 3:10 p.m., with game two following right after. Tylor Megill will pitch in the first game and Max Scherzer will pitch in the second. Alex Cobb will start the first game for San Fran, followed by Logan Webb for the nightcap.

The Mets just completed a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks and now face the team that has the lowest combined ERA in the majors. New York’s not too far off, as their 1.07 starter ERA is the best in the bigs.

The Giants are off to a hot start this season, owning a 7-2 record to be tied for first in the NL West. Meanwhile, the Mets lead the way in the East with a 7-3 record themselves.

This will surely be a good matchup to watch, but Mets fans must wait another day to see it.