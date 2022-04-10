Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco dazzles in season debut

Carlos Carrasco pitches in season debut in grey uniform

The Mets are hoping to get the usual Carlos Carrasco MLB has seen for years in 2022 as opposed to a brutal 2021 campaign that saw injuries and bad starts.

In his first start on Sunday, he took the right step forward against the Washington Nationals.

Carrasco set himself up for a win after tossing 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out five.

“Carlos is in a different place right now than he’s been in awhile,” manager Buck Showalter said after a tough 4-2 loss to the Nats. “It’s really good to see, you see it in his face. It was good to see him get off to a good start on the season because we could use him.”

The first inning is what got Carrasco in immediate trouble in 2021, and he almost escaped it unscathed in his first one this year until Nelson Cruz belted his 450th career homer to left center field to give the Nats the early lead.

But, once that was over, Carrasco simply locked in. A total of 15 straight batters went down from there before he left the game.

“You know what? It feels good,” he said when asked about his first start. “Like I said before in spring training, I was ready and today I was ready for [the start]. I didn’t locate that pitch to Nelson Cruz as you see him hit it out of the park. But after that, I was able to shut it down for 15 batters in a row. Everything feels good, every pitch was working today.”

Carrasco had great control of his pitches, especially his breaking pitches which he said are “my best pitches.” He had hitters on their toes, throwing his curveball and slider in different counts and the Nats just couldn’t figure him out.

This is exactly what the Mets and their fans wanted to see from Carrasco in his first time out. He had a solid spring, but obviously these starts mean more.

Great start for the veteran that will be a crucial piece of this rotation all season long.