Mets reportedly shut down SP Jose Quintana for 3 months, could return at All-Star break

The New York Mets will likely have to start their season without one of their new starting pitchers. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are reportedly shutting down left-handed starter Jose Quintana for three months.

[Free bracket contests for both tourneys | Printable Men’s | Women’s]

Quintana made just two spring starts before the injury sprung up. He was removed from his last start on March 5 after experiencing left-side tightness, and was diagnosed with a small stress fracture in his fifth left rib the next day. Due to the injury he pulled out of the World Baseball Classic (where he was supposed to pitch for Team Colombia), and until Monday there hadn’t been any updates about his diagnosis or course of treatment.

Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana will reportedly be shut down for three months due to a stress fracture in one of his ribs. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets signed Quintana to a two-year, $26 million contract during the offseason as they attempted to add a mid-rotation starter to their pitcher arsenal. He has a career 3.75 ERA over 11 seasons, which is very good when you consider that number includes some less-than-great stints with the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs. He started the 2022 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates but was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals midway through. Quintana ended the 2022 season with a 2.01 ERA over 12 starts (62.2 innings) for the Redbirds.

If Quintana’s rehab goes to plan, it’s possible he could be back in the rotation around the All-Star break. As for who will replace Quintana, the only left-hander in the rotation, the Mets are reportedly looking at internal options RHP Tylor Megill and LHP David Peterson.