Mets’ Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor give early Kodai Senga scouting report after facing him for first time

It’s only the first couple of days at spring training, but in that time Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor have already faced newest Mets pitcher Kodai Senga and have given their early scouting report on the Japanese pitcher.

Facing Senga for the first time, Alonso, who struck out against him during live batting practice, was impressed with Senga’s command and the sharpness of his pitches.

“Yeah, he looked really good, really sharp,” Alonso said. “It was fun facing him. I had no idea what to expect but I mean his stuff looked really good, nice and crisp, he located well and he executed.”

Back in Japan, Senga developed a bit of a reputation for his “ghost” pitch — a forkball with an odd shape to it that seems to disappear against hitters. The 6-foot-1 right-handed pitcher unleashed it against Mets hitters on Sunday and it left them perplexed.

“I mean it’s an interesting pitch for sure,” Alonso said. “We don’t really see that over here very often and I’m sure it’s got a really cool nickname for a reason, it makes a lot of guys swing and miss. He looked really good out there.”

Meanwhile, Lindor also talked about facing Senga, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal during the offseason to bolster an already deep starting pitching rotation in New York.

Although he wasn’t incredibly eager to face Senga since he will be pitching for his team instead of against it, Lindor did appreciate his promise as he makes the transition to MLB.

“He has the potential to become really good in the show,” Lindor said. “I know he’s going to help us win games and he’s an athletic pitcher and he has a tremendous amount of potential so I was happy that we got him and I was excited to see him.”

Aside from his pitching prowess, both Lindor and Alonso also touched on Senga’s personality as the former Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) player begins to get acclimated to his new environment.

Despite the language barrier, Senga has started to come out of his shell more and more each day. Lindor likened it to the new kid at school beginning to get more comfortable after the first couple of days.

“He just seems like a very genuinely happy guy and I can tell he’s super stoked to be here,” Alonso said. “We got something really special here and it’s gonna be exciting. Can’t wait to teach him some English words, all the good ones and the bad ones and hopefully he can teach me some Japanese as well.”

Surrounded by major league players for the first time in his career, how does Senga feel his first few days have gone?

“I was super, super focused. I could tell that I was concentrated and it was a lot of fun,” he said, through a translator, about facing hitters. “After the last bullpen I wasn’t too sure if I was going to be ready to face hitters this soon, but after today I feel really good and I feel ready to be in the game.”