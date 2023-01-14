Mets, Pete Alonso agree to one-year deal to avoid arbitration

Sep 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his three run home run against the Miami Marlins in the dugout with teammates during the fourth inning at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have agreed to one-year deals six players including first baseman Pete Alonso to avoid arbitration this season.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets and Alonso agreed to a $14.5 million deal. This contract would be the largest for a first baseman in arbitration.

This resolves Alonso’s salary for 2023, but the two-time All-Star will be a free agent at the end of the season.

In 2022, Alonso hit .271 with a team leading 40 home runs and 131 RBI. In his four-year Mets career, the 28-year-old has hit 146 home runs and 380 RBI. In that time, he picked up the Rookie of the Year award and was in the top-10 of MVP voting in both 2019 and 2022.

The Mets also avoided arbitration with reliever Drew Smith. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that both sides have agreed to $1.3 million for the upcoming season.

In 44 appearances this past year, Smith had a 3-3 record with a 3.33 ERA.

The Mets announced they also agreed to terms with RHP Jeff Brigham, RHP Elieser Hernandez, Luis Guillorme and Tomas Nido.