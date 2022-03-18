Mets offered Michael Conforto $100 million contract last spring

Michael Conforto swing follow-through home blue uniform

Michael Conforto remains one of the most notable names left on the free agent market, and while a return to the Mets currently seems unlikely, the team did offer him a new contract last spring.

According to SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, the Mets offered Conforto a new contract in the $100 million range last spring, and the team would have gone as high as $120 million at that point. Now, Martino notes, the Mets are “not offering him anything like that now, and probably not anything.”

Martino reported last week that a reunion with the outfielder was “not on the radar” for the Mets, who have added outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha this offseason and are likely now looking to add a fourth outfielder/bench player to complement the pieces already in place.

SNY’s Danny Abriano wrote earlier on Thursday that the Mets may need more offensive firepower to compete with loaded NL teams like the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, and Conforto could be the perfect solution, especially if he’s willing to take a deal for one or two years.

The 29-year-old had a down 2021 season (.232/.344/.384 with 14 homers and 55 RBI), but in his previous four seasons, Conforto slashed .265/.369/.495 with 97 big flies, 273 RBI and an All-Star appearances in 2017.