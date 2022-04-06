Mets name Tylor Megill Opening Day starter

Tylor Megill spring training start, blue jersey

Buck Showalter made it official on Wednesday afternoon: Tylor Megill will get the Opening Day Start for the Mets on Thursday against the Washington Nationals.

With Jacob deGrom dealing with a stress reaction in his scapula and Max Scherzer likely to start Friday’s game as he recovers from a minor hamstring issue, it will indeed be the 26-year-old Megill making his first career Opening Day start.

“It fit him, it fit where he was … his workload and the experience factor,” Showalter said on Wednesday at Nationals Park. “The good thing is we had some guys to pick from. And if we have to (do) something with Max or [Taijuan Walker], we have some directions to go. We have three or four guys we feel comfortable running out there.”

Megill will become just the third different Mets Opening Day Starter over the last six seasons. DeGrom has gotten the last three Opening Day starts for the Mets, with Noah Syndergaard getting the two starts before that in 2017 and 2018.

Stoic as always, Megill spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s workout, expressing his excitement for the Opening Day nod.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be fun,” he said. “I’m ready to go. It’s just another game and I’m ready to go.

“It just happened to fall in the right slot of where my throwing lines up with Opening Day. Just happened to choose me, and let’s start it out on a good note.”

Megill made his major league debut last June, joining a Mets rotation that needed all the depth it could get. The right-hander was a revelation over his first 11 starts, pitching to a 3.21 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 15 walks over 56.0 innings of work. His numbers trailed off over his last 11 starts as his innings count ticked up, but he still had a solid season, finishing with a 4.52 ERA over his 89.2 innings of work.

Megill getting the Opening Day start certainly wasn’t what the Mets envisioned for a rotation including deGrom and Scherzer, but Showalter is pleased that the team had a strong option like Megill ready to step in, and he knows that dealing with injuries, no matter the time of the season, is a huge part of the game.

“It’s part of it. Everybody’s been dealing with it in spring,” Showalter said. “Nobody wants to hear you complain about it, and we’re not going to. It’s part of the gig.”