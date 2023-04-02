Mets’ Kodai Senga overcomes rocky start, strikes out eight Marlins in MLB debut

Apr 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. / Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Kodai Senga’s first major league outing got off to a bumpy start, but he ultimately settled in for a successful debut.

The 30-year-old, making his first Mets start following an illustrious career in Japan, got into a jam right away, allowing an RBI double to Jorge Soler before loading the bases with nobody out in the first inning. To his credit, though, Senga settled in and retired the next three hitters, two via strikeout, to get out of the inning with just one run allowed.

Senga was undoubtedly amped up for his first major league start, and what probably didn’t help his cause was the Mets putting together a long top of the first inning against Trevor Rogers. Making Rogers throw 36 pitches in the first helped give Senga a two-run lead, but he was also in the dugout for an extended period of time.

Senga’s fastball was in the high 90s, and while his ghost fork was a bit erratic to start the game, he ended up using it to strike out two Marlins in the inning, and it only got better from there.

After throwing 36 pitches in the first inning, Senga started his second inning with a walk and a pitch clock violation, but a nicely turned 4-6-3 double play got him through the frame.

Senga breezed through an easy third inning and continued rolling right along, racking up strikeouts with that patented ghost fork.

The right-hander ended up going 5.1 innings, allowing one earned run on just three hits. He struck out eight (all on the ghost fork) and walked three, throwing 89 pitches.

Senga left the game with a three-run lead, and the Mets held on to win 5-1, as the righty earned his first major league win.