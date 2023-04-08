Mets’ Kodai Senga grateful for warm welcome following impressive home debut

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field / Wendell Cruz – USA TODAY Sports

Following his big league debut last week against the Miami Marlins, Kodai Senga told reporters his legs felt like a ghost in a shaky first inning. Fast forward to Saturday afternoon, and the only ghost at Citi Field for Senga’s home debut was his signature fork ball.

Pitching in front of the orange and blue faithful for the first time, the crafty right-hander gave the Mets six dominant innings in their 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

He ran into some trouble in the first after Garrett Cooper and Luis Arraez singled, but retired the next two batters with ease, including a Jorge Soler strikeout. Senga then settled into a nice little groove, striking out the side in the top of the second. He issued a two-out walk to Cooper in the third, but retired the Marlins in order again in the fourth and fifth.

Miami was finally able to get on the board in the sixth, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off the inning with a solo homer to right. Later that inning, Senga appeared to running out of gas, issuing a pair of walks to Arraez and Jean Segura.

However, after a mound visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner he was able to avoid further damage. In his second big league start, Senga finished his day allowing just the one run on three hits while walking three and striking out six.

Both Buck Showalter and Pete Alonso said postgame that it’s certainly been fun to watch Senga work.

“He’s sharp. He likes to prove people wrong, nobody here certainly doubts him. The stuff isn’t a question,” the skipper said. “He’s got a good rhythm and tempo, you can tell the guys are drawn to him very quickly, very team-oriented. He’s got a talented hand.”

“He’s been embracing every single guy on this team. It’s been really special to see,” Alonso added. “For him to perform the way he has and to have the poise and discipline to execute the way he has, it’s really special.”

Senga has certainly looked as advertised thus far in his big league career.

He’s won both his starts while allowing just two earned runs and six hits in 11.1 innings of work. He’s has also struck out 14 batters, which is the second most by a rookie in their first two starts in franchise history. Matt Harvey holds the record with 18 back in 2012.

Senga, who felt much more comfortable out there on Saturday, said through a translator that he is very grateful for the warm welcome Mets fans have given him.

“Today I was able to prepare well, my legs felt normal, felt pretty normal going into it,” he said. “I feel very warm and welcomed. Hopefully next time I can put up more ghosts.”