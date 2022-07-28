Mets get Tyler Naquin, reliever Phillip Diehl in trade with Reds, reports say

The Mets have seemingly made their first moves as they prepare for their October run.

According to several reports, the Mets acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin and lefty relief pitcher Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds for multiple prospects. The Mets are sending pitcher Jose Acuna and infielder Hector Rodriguez in the deal.

FanSided’s Robert Murray was the first to report the deal. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the Mets prospects in the transaction.

Naquin, 31, is hitting .245 with six homers, 31 RBIs along with a .305 on-base percentage in 2022. Diehl, 27, has allowed seven earned runs in 5.2 innings this season.

The Mets sit atop the NL East with a 61-37 record, three games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

