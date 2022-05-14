Mets ‘gave up on me’

Paul Sewald cropped 5/13/22

After four MLB seasons with the Mets as a bullpen arm in New York from 2017-20, second-year Seattle Mariners RHP Paul Sewald got to face his former team Friday when he took the mound for 1.1 IP of relief.

Following LHP Marco Gonzales‘ 6.2-IP start, Sewald entered a 1-1 game in the bottom of the seventh inning at Citi Field. The Mets were putting together a two-out rally, with runners in scoring position — on second and third — thanks to C Tomas Nido‘s walk and CF Brandon Nimmo‘s double.

Sewald shut the door, though, winning a seven-pitch battle with RF Starling Marte that ended in a strikeout swinging on a full-count slider. Adding a 1-2-3 eighth against the heart of the Mets’ order, Sewald ended the evening with 25 pitches (15 strikes) and two strikeouts, also getting the win.

“They gave up on me,” Sewald said, according to MLB.com, after Seattle’s 2-1 victory at New York. “And so, it’s pretty nice to get a little revenge today. Most importantly, we got a win.”

As a member of the Mariners since 2021, Sewald is 12-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 12 saves in 75.1 IP over 72 games. With the Mets, Sewald posted a 1-14 mark and 5.50 ERA, including a 1.364 WHIP and 4.04 FIP in 147.1 IP over 125 games.

“It was 18 months coming,” Sewald said. “They got rid of me, and I was hoping that I could get up here and pitch against them. It’s pretty nice to do it really well and help our team get the win for it.”