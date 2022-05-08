Mets Game 2 takeaways from Sunday’s 6-1 win against Phillies, including Pete Alonso’s two-homer game

Mets Pete Alonso points after grand slam road uniforms 4/9/22

After losing Game 1, the Mets offense woke up to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-1, in Game 2 to split the doubleheader.

Here are the takeaways…

– Pete Alonso got the Mets on the board early with a two-out two-run home run in the first inning off of young starter Cristopoher Sanchez. The Polar Bear would hit another, this time a three-run shot, to give the Mets a 5-1 lead in the fifth. Alonso went 3-for-5 in the game with those two homers and five total RBI.

– Chris Bassitt took the mound for the Mets and with a lead, the right-hander was effective for the Amazin’s. With the weather cold and windy, Bassitt was able to locate his curveball and paint the corners with his fastball and off-speed stuff. He even worked around a questionable balk call that extended an at-bat in the first inning.

After giving up a solo shot to Jean Segura in the second inning, Bassitt would scatter Phillies runners through 5.2 innings. The first-year Met threw a season-high 101 pitches giving up just one run, one walk, five hits while striking out four and picking up the win to go to 4-2 this season.

– The only other Mets run came via a wild pitch that scored JD Davis in the sixth. The inning started with Tomas Nido double, which was followed by a Davis single. Unfortunately, Nido was tagged trying to go from first to third. Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte both struck out to end the inning.

– The Mets bullpen did its job, with Chasen Shreve, Drew Smith and Seth Lugo combining for 3.1 shutout innings.

Highlight

What’s next

After an off day, the Mets continue their road trip and start a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.