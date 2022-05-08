Mets Game 1 takeaways from 3-2 loss to Phillies, including Max Scherzer’s tough outing

Max Scherzer looks down on Mother’s Day as Bryce Harper rounds bases

The Mets didn’t have a comeback this time around against the Phillies, falling in Game 1 of their Sunday doubleheader, 3-2, at Citizens Bank Park.

Takeaways from the game

1) Max Scherzer didn’t have his stuff in this one, and the Phils jumped on it. Bryce Harper was the one to do so first, smashing a poorly-placed fastball over the right field wall to make it 1-0 home team. Then, Harper did it again, taking a high fastball to center field for an RBI single — Scherzer allowed three straight two-out hits. He would finish the game, though, with just three earned runs on another RBI hit in the bottom of the fourth, giving up 10 total hits and striking out seven over six innings.

2) The Mets made things more interesting in the top of the sixth. They had only two hits before that and they were both eradicated by double plays from the next batter. Now, James McCann couldn’t made things better by not grounding into a double play with runners on first and third with no outs, but a run came across the board.

Then, Francisco Lindor doubled home Brandon Nimmo, who came flying around the bases all the way from first to make it 3-2. The ball just missed getting out down the right field line, but Lindor will take that.

3) In the top of the seventh, the Mets couldn’t capitalize on yet another opportunity. Back-to-back walks were issued by Seranthony Dominguez, but he’d strike out the next three batters to leave the inning unscathed.

4) The Mets’ bullpen helped their chances at a potential comeback, as Joely Rodriguez and Adam Ottavino let up one hit combined and didn’t allow a run to come across.

5) Pete Alonso, Eduardo Escobar and Dom Smith went down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth to cap the Phillies’ victory.

What’s Next

Game 2 will be coming up for the Mets soon. It’ll be Chris Bassitt on the mound for New York.