Mets farm system ranked No. 5 by Baseball America ahead of 2023 season

Jett Williams, Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Kevin Parada. / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

In the latest farm system rankings by Baseball America, the Mets come in at No. 5 ahead of the 2023 season.

Highlighted by players such as Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and No. 1 overall prospect Francisco Alvarez, New York has a large pool of young talent. That talent has really shined during spring training as Baty and Mauricio have been hot at the plate in the early going.

The Mets’ farm system in this list is aided by pitcher Kodai Senga whom Baseball America considers a prospect even though he’s 29 years old and has 10 years of experience pitching in Japan.

Senga, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with New York, will be considered a rookie this season.

Ahead of the Mets are the Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles who rank as the No. 1 farm system in Baseball America’s organizational talent rankings for the first time.