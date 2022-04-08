Mets fans love ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s funny wrong answer

Astoria sportscaster Mike Janela made the best out of a bad situation on , Thursday. Coming into Final Jeopardy!, he was in a distant third with almost no chance of winning. So, he used his final moments on the show to capture the hearts of sports fans everywhere.

The Final Jeopardy! clue was, “Patented in 1955, it did not go over well in the high-end fashion world but the then-new aerospace industry found it very useful.”

The correct response was, “What is velcro?” Janela however wrote, “What is I’m going to lose but the Mets will win it all this year?”

Several people in the studio laughed at the answer, while viewers took to Twitter to discuss the funny moment.

Even though he lost, he still took home the $2,000 second place price. He also got to make a rare repeat visit to the studio. Even though last time he was there in a professional capacity.

“I used to be an adjudicator for Guinness World Records,” Janela said. “Traveled the world, judging records. And eight years ago, I was here to present Alex with his certificate for hosting the most episodes of the same game show. And I was right about there. And that was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but now so is this one.”

Jeopardy! is a syndicated program; visit Jeopardy.com or check your local listings for the TV schedule.

