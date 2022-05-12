Mets don’t rule out pitch-tipping after Tylor Megill’s disastrous outing

May 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) reacts after being pulled from the game

Tylor Megill entered Wednesday’s game against the Nationals with a 2.43 ERA in six starts this season.

He left the game with a 4.41 ERA.

How exactly do you add nearly two runs to your ERA in one start? You allow eight runs in one and a third inning, which is exactly what happened to Megill.

The 26-year-old was impressive for Buck Showalter’s Mets through his first handful of outings. That’s why the Mets skipper gave his right-hander a pass for his first rough outing of the season.

“I kept waiting around for him (Megill) to fall in line like he has so many times this year and there’s always moments in games when there’s good outings where he’s made some pitches and he just didn’t do that tonight,” said Showalter.

“He’s pitched so well for us so we’ll give him a pass tonight and he’ll learn from it and work on some things.”

Any time you watch your pitcher look helpless on the mound watching run after run cross the plate, the question of tipping pitches is always at the forefront of the conversation.

Showalter has been around baseball long enough to know that pitch tipping cannot be ruled out of the equation.

“That’s always the conspiracy theory. Everybody talks about it constantly and there’s no secrets that it’s something we’ve looked at since Spring Training and we look at it with all our pitchers”

“Some guys go through periods where they’re doing some things and you correct it. But I’m certainly going to talk about everything that might be a possibility, but we always look at those things.”

Megill’s outing was undoubtedly his worst of the season. He attributed his struggles to throwing too many fastballs and getting behind in the count to some dangerous hitters in the Nats lineup.

However, the right-hander is looking to put this start behind him and continue to build on what has been a strong start to his season.

“Just can’t dwell over it. Flush it. Obviously it was a bad outing. I’m not going to let this one define me. Just get ready for the next one,” said Megill.

The conversation of pitch tipping will potentially dominate the conversation.

However, Showalter put it as simply as he could.

“Sometimes the other team’s just good and sometimes you just make bad pitches.”