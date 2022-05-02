Mets designate Robinson Cano for assignment amid roster cuts

The Robinson Cano era in Flushing may have drawn to a close.

As MLB rosters had to be trimmed to 26 players by Monday, Cano was one of the odd men out as the Mets designated him for assignment and optioned reliever Yoan Lopez to Triple-A Syracuse.

It was a difficult call for the Mets, who still owe the 39-year-old infielder around $40.5 million between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, in 12 games, Cano is batting .195 with an on-base percentage of .233 and one home run, three runs and three RBI, drawing the ire of fans at Citi Field.

The move signals the end of Cano’s turbulent time with the Mets.

The team acquired Cano and closer Edwin Diaz in a trade that sent top prospect Jarred Kelenic and four other players to the Mariners in December 2018. In his first season with the Mets in 2019, Cano slashed .256/.307/.428 with 13 home runs, 39 RBI and 46 runs in 107 games.

New York Mets’ Robinson CanÃ³ (24) singles in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Cano took a step up and posted marks of .316/.352/.544 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI and 23 runs, but he missed all of 2021 after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs for the second time in his career.

The Mets could have optioned Dominic Smith, J.D. Davis or Luis Guillorme or designated Travis Jankowski for assignment. But each of those players has filled a unique role in the team’s strong 16-7 start.

