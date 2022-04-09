Mets debut ‘went pretty well, considering what I was having to battle through’

Max Scherzer follows through cropped 4/8/22

Max Scherzer‘s debut with the Mets was a success, getting the win Friday as New York improved to 2-0 on the early 2022 season in a 7-3 victory at the Washington Nationals.

Scherzer threw 80 pitches (53) strikes over six innings and yielded three runs on three hits with a two-run home run by Josh Bell in the fourth inning doing the bulk of the damage.

Otherwise, Scherzer — who pitched through a recent hamstring flareup — was content with the outing.

“It went pretty well, considering what I was having to battle through,” Scherzer said. “Was able to pitch one (first inning) quick down and just kind of go out there and compete. Ran into a little trouble that inning in the (fourth) with (Nelson) Cruz getting the leadoff (single) and JB (Bell) … I didn’t get a fastball up high enough and he was able to hit it for a homer, but worked around it.

“And the rest of the team had big two-out hits. And when you get a little breathing room, get some run support like that, it allows you to be aggressive and attack the hitters. And I was able to get through the fifth, through the sixth and be able to turn it over to the bullpen.”

Scherzer added six strikeouts to one walk. He worked through a 1-2-3 first inning, fanning Cruz swinging to end the frame.

A Bell hit by pitch and Keibert Ruiz single to start the second inning put runners on the corners, and a Yadiel Hernandez sacrifice fly put the Nationals up 1-0, but Scherzer bounced back with his Maikel Franco flyout and Alcides Escobard strikeout.

The third inning was another 1-2-3 frame, fanning Dee Strange Gordon before getting back-to-back lineouts. After Bell’s homer, Scherzer retired six straight batters.

A leadoff walk to Juan Soto broke the trend, but not for long. Cruz grounded into a 6-4-3 double play before Bell’s lineout to Jeff McNeil at second base ended the inning — and Scherzer’s evening.

“You’ve got to protect your leg in this situation,” Scherzer said. “Even though I felt like I was 100%, I can get into it, just didn’t want to risk anything else, any other (injuries). You might have an injury in one spot, but something else could go on you if you’re going to hard.

“So over the years, many countless times where you’re out there and you’re not 100% and you’ve got to just pitch within yourself and not go too hard and pitch through it. You can pitch around injuries, and tonight was one of ’em.”