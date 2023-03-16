Mets closer Edwin Díaz expected to miss 2023 season after tearing patellar tendon during WBC celebration

Edwin Díaz reportedly tore his patellar tendon while celebrating Wednesday. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will spend the 2023 MLB season without their star closer. Edwin Díaz reportedly tore his patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating Puerto Rico’s World Baseball Classic win Wednesday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Díaz will undergo surgery to repair the injury, which is expected to keep him out the entire year.

Díaz was injured after closing out Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The victory sent Puerto Rico to the quarterfinals.

After the win, members of team Puerto Rico gathered on the field and jumped up and down. Díaz apparently hurt himself during the scrum, though the incident was not captured by cameras at the event. When the broadcast went back to a scrum, a few players were crouched around Díaz, who was on the ground holding his right knee.

This story will be updated.