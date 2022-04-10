Mets’ Chris Bassitt just put National League on notice after dominant performance vs. Nationals

Mets Chris Bassitt pitching road uniform 4/9/22

Before the season started, it seemed all anyone wanted to talk about were the top two pitchers in the Mets rotation.

Of course, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are two of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball, but GM Billy Eppler brought over another top arm that put the National League on notice Saturday night, Chris Bassitt.

“I don’t say he’s under-the-radar, go ask some of the guys in the American League, but with a lot of the attention on Max and Jake he’s in a good spot there,” manager Buck Showalter said after the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Nationals on Saturday. “He’s capable of ambushing you with good stuff.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if many Mets fans weren’t familiar with Bassitt’s work. He spent the last six seasons pitching at 10 p.m. EST for the Oakland A’s so fans in New York can be forgiven for not knowing how well the 33-year-old can deal.

Last season, Bassitt went 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA over 157 innings en route to his first ever All-Star Game selection. While Bassitt’s career year was cut short due to a facial fracture after being hit by a line drive in August, he was still one of the best pitchers in the AL.

“He’s got a great feel for pitching. He has an imagination [when he’s] pitching. He has a lot of weapons, that’s why he can go round the order,” Showalter said. “He has a lot of different looks he can throw at you and he used them tonight…. He’s got a very good imagination.”

Showalter elaborated a bit saying that Bassitt has a lot of weapons he can use and he knows how and when to use them to get outs no matter what it takes.

“I think I’m pretty damn good at reading someone’s swing and just trying to toy with that,” Bassitt replied when he was asked about Showalter’s comments. “I know I’m not the most powerful pitcher so I just try to keep everyone off balance, I try to add a pitch almost every year. So far it’s worked.”

Bassitt definitely had it working Saturday night. In his Mets debut, the veteran used changeups, cutters, fastballs, sliders, curveballs and sinkers to pitch six scoreless innings giving up just three hits, one walk and striking out eight batters. One of those batters was Nationals outfielder, Juan Soto who is considered one of the best hitters in all of MLB.

In the first inning, Bassitt fell behind Soto 3-0. Bassitt would fight back and strike out the perennial All-Star on three straight fastballs. Although Soto would get two hits off the right-hander later in the game, Bassitt showed the National League he won’t be intimidated.

“I don’t care who you are, I’m coming after you,” Bassitt said of the at-bat. “I faced [Shohei] Ohtani a lot, I faced [Mike] Trout a lot. I don’t care the name on the back of your jersey I’m coming, that’s been my mentality no matter who I face. I know he’s probably the best hitter in the world, but I don’t care.”

The Mets and Bassitt hope to use that fire and confidence this season as they look to make their way back to the playoffs. With deGrom’s recent injury and the question marks surrounding the rest of the rotation, Bassitt may become the Mets’ secret weapon.

But Bassitt knows it’s a team effort and he sees the Mets this year are different from past seasons and the rest of the league better be ready.

“The payroll is one thing, you expect a lot of talent. You got two guys with completely busted mouths, two games in, and are in the lineup the next day,” Bassitt said. “To be on a team that wants to grind as hard as this team…good luck.

There’s a lot of guys, a lot of teams that are all or nothing, this team is not that. We might be able to hit some homers, but we’re going to grind you until you break. That’s the mentality we’ve been preaching since day one. We have the pitching staff to do that until it happens. It’s exciting.”