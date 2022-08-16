Mets calling up prized prospect Brett Baty for key series vs. the Braves, reports say

Brett Baty is getting his time to shine in the big leagues.

As the Mets deal with injuries to their infield amid the loss of Luis Guillorme and Eduardo Escobar hampered with a side discomfort, the team is calling up their prized prospect to join the team for their series against the Braves. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the move.

Baty, 22, was taken by the Mets with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He then quickly rose through the Mets’ system, only recently joining the Class AAA team in Syracuse. In only six games there, he hit. 364 with an RBI. In 89 games with Class AA Binghamton, Baty hit .312 with 19 homers and 59 RBI.

The Mets currently sit with a 75-41 record and a 4.5-game lead on the Braves in the NL East.

Brett Baty dives headfirst into second on a double Tuesday Night in Binghamton.

Baty will look to bolster the Mets’ infield with Guillorme expected to miss four to six weeks with a moderate left groin strain. Escobar has been limited to swinging left-handed despite one attempt right-handed during Friday’s game.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Brett Baty to debut for NY Mets in series vs. the Braves