Mets calling up 3B Brett Baty

Brett Baty is on his way to the big leagues.
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the Mets are calling up Baty, who has gotten off to a red-hot start with Triple-A Syracuse.
Baty was not in the lineup for game one of Syracuse’s doubleheader against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, leading to speculation he was being promoted.
The No. 2 prospect in the Mets organization according to MLB Pipeline, Baty missed some time earlier this season due to thumb inflammation, but he’s been on a tear since coming back. In nine games this season with Syracuse, Baty has slashed .400/.500/.886 with five homers, 15 RBI and nine runs scored while posting an OPS of 1.386.
More to come…