Mets’ Buck Showalter offers update on Starling Marte’s health, early impressions of Justin Verlander

Buck Showalter / SNY

Mets skipper Buck Showalter met with the media in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Tuesday morning for his first official availability of 2023 Spring Training.

While many of the questions he answered were more big-picture, Showalter was asked about his early interactions with Justin Verlander, how Starling Marte is feeling following his November core muscle surgery, and what expectations he has for the club heading into the new season.

Here are some key takeaways…

An early look at Justin Verlander

“We’ve obviously talked some since he signed with us, and he’s got a solid reputation. Through the years, everybody’s different. Thank goodness they are, it would be pretty boring if they were all the same. Just like all pitchers, regardless of their background or their success, you’re trying to serve their needs and create an atmosphere where they can be as good as they can be. Jeremy and I’d like to think me to some extent, have gotten our arms around that. We’ve already had a couple of things that I know make him more comfortable that I want to make sure that we bring. He understands it, he understands what’s going on, the expectations and the mantle of what he carries.”

On Starling Marte’s health

“So far, so good. We haven’t had anything come to our attention that doesn’t make us think he won’t start the season. I know in a perfect world he would have like to play for the Dominican [in the World Baseball Classic].”

On the team’s goal coming out of spring training

“The goal coming out of spring training is to win the division. It was last year, and we tied for it last year and some tiebreaker didn’t put us there. So, that’s the goal. We kept standing all year last year in the advance room, and we’ve got the five rosters in the team room. That’s what we’re competing against, four other teams, initially. Trying to figure out a way to be better than them, and it’s going to be hard. They’ve done some really quality things this offseason.”

Is there extra pressure on this team?

“I think everybody understands the job descriptions, whether it be a coach, a pitching coach, a manager, a hitting coach, a player. Why shouldn’t we all share those same expectations? Some of that is what you put on yourself. You know what you’re responsible for and what the team’s supposed to deliver, and you take the personal. It’s no different than the expectations we had last year, but you don’t ever sneak up on somebody. They all know, every team. There are no secrets in baseball.”

Have you been around a team with so few competitions?

“There might be some competitions going on that [people] don’t know about. There’s always something. I know, talking to Billy this morning, there are always things out there where ‘We could do this. We could potentially do that.’ There’s some different – I know we’ve got some real competition down in the bullpen and a couple other spots. Depends on how you look at it. Some people might not view it as such, but in the back of our mind we know we have some different things we can pivot to, so there might be a competition.”