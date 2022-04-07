Mets announce full 28-man roster for 2022 MLB Opening Day

Brandon Nimmo rounds third base after spring training homer 3/4/2021 close crop

The Mets have announced their full 28-man roster for Opening Day.

Among the players on it: Brandon Nimmo, whose status was recently in doubt due to a neck issue.

Max Scherzer (who is expected to start on Friday after dealing with a minor hamstring issue) and Taijuan Walker (who is expected to make his first start as scheduled after leaving his final spring training appearance with a knee issue) are also on the roster.

Here is the full roster:

The Mets’ decision to carry 14 pitchers and 14 position players had been expected.

As far as Nimmo, he got some outfield work in on Wednesday during the Mets’ workout at Nationals Park and said after that “today was a lot better” and that he was “a lot more optimistic” about being able to play on Opening Day. It remains to be seen whether Nimmo will be in the lineup on Thursday night.

But the Mets’ decision to carry him on the roster is an indication that they don’t believe he’ll miss many regular season games — if any.

Nimmo did not play in the Mets’ final two spring training games.