Mets acquire RHP Chris Bassitt from A’s in exchange for prospects J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller

Chris Bassitt throws a pitch in grey Oakland A’s uniform

The Mets made their first post-lockout move on Saturday night, completing a trade with the Oakland Athletics that brings right-handed starter Chris Bassitt to Queens.

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the Mets are sending a pair of pitching prospects – RHP J.T. Ginn and RHP Adam Oller – to Oakland in exchange for Bassitt.

Bassitt, 33, has spent his entire big-league career with the A’s appearing in 106 games (93 starts) over seven seasons.

Bassitt possesses a career 3.47 ERA and 1.213 WHIP, and he’s been especially strong over the last three seasons, posting a 3.26 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP and earning an All-Star nod in 2021.

As Martino previously reported, the Mets have been on the hunt for pitching depth, and Bassitt figures to fit in perfectly in the rotation with Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco, with David Peterson and Tylor Megill as starting options as well.

Ginn, a hard-throwing 22-year-old out of Mississippi State, was the No. 5 prospect in the Mets’ system according to MLB Pipeline and the team’s second-ranked pitching prospect behind Matt Allan.

Oller, 27, came to the Mets in the minor league phase of the 2019 Rule 5 Draft. He was the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2021, splitting his time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.