Mets acquire OF Luis De La Cruz to complete James McCann trade with Orioles

The Mets announced they have acquired OF Luis De La Cruz from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

De La Cruz is the player to be named later that completed the James McCann trade, which occurred Dec. 21.

McCann had two years left on the four-year, $40 million contract that he signed prior to the 2021 season. The Mets will pay $19 million of the $24 million owed to the 32-year-old, per multiple reports.

The 20-year-old De La Cruz was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Orioles in 2019. In 60 career games with the DSL Orioles, he hit .252 (39-155) with 23 runs, seven doubles, one home run, 19 RBI, three steals with a .405 OBP.